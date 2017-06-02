Pearl Izumi X Project Pro

You know that feeling of joy you get from unwrapping a quality product from its box? Not the fleeting consumer joy feeling but the one where you realize you only cringe once with quality. That was the feeling I had when I opened a Peral Izumi shoe box loaded with the X-Project Pro, Pearl Izumi’s top of the line crossover shoe in the Project line.

There are a few standout features including TPU Lugs replete with a ½” CHAMP spanner for install, comfortable EVA cushioned heal wrap (which make the boot standout like a pro soccer cleat), tuneable arch supports and double BOA IP1 dials which provide easy adjustability both pre-ride or while in the saddle.

I was particularly impressed with the carbon composite sole which offered fabulous grip while walking on rock. I had installed the front cleats which offered perfect traction in mud and dirt. Also included is a mid foot grip pad which came in handy while mounting my bike preventing the mid sole from slipping off my SPD’s before fully clipping in. The shoe is downright comfortable, light and stiff.

Carbon composite sole efficiently transfers power

Lugged outsole provides grip and walkability

Seamless synthetic upper shapes to your foot providing exceptional comfort. Heal cup is akin to a ski boot fit.

Ample air transfer via 16 small mesh ports

Dual BOA IP1 dials adjust the fit in 1mm increments

Two “Tuneable” foot bed insoles along with 2 widths of toe support risers and 2 widths of arch support risers lets you further customize fit

1 lbs 10.8oz.

I believe there are only two shoes on the Mountain Bike market that are lighter but I am happy with the extra weight given the added stiffness of the carbon sole and the efficient BOA system.

Colors: Orange with Black accent or Black with Grey accent.

This bike shoe is race ready.

The shoe is billed as “perfect for all mountain bike riders and cyclocross riders” (www.pearlizumi.com). Hence the crossover comment above. It is not like I think this shoe has an identity complex, it is simply compatible for both applications.

“You only cringe once with quality.” A famous saying from a yesteryear dirt bag friend who would happily eat cheap crap food but would never ever scrimp on his outdoor gear. This shoe does break the bank at $350 USD. As of May 14, 2017, for us Canadian’s that is a chunk of change ($478.00); however, given the above adage, I will be hard pressed to go backwards in the shoe department after donning these at my last race.

Website: http://www.pearlizumi.com

Price: $350 usd, $449 cdn.