Reviewed: Five Ten Freerider pro.

A new season, a new start.

At the end of last season I managed to break the lace loop on my pair of Five Ten Impact shoes. I can’t say that it wasn’t coming, since those ones have lasted me for years and years and they owe me nothing. So what could be better than starting off a new season with a new pair of riding shoes?

The ones that caught my eye were the Five Ten Freerider Pro. Sleek and clean looking,

but simple they are not.

Redesigned and updated from the original Freerider, they feature the Stealth S1 sole, a fully synthetic upper, a four layer toe box with PORON® impact resistant foam and a compression molded midsole.

The overall look of them are much more sleek and clean looking compared to my older Impacts, they feel lighter than the Impact and less chunky, while still being able to stand up to a full day of riding in the park. The Stealth S1 sole is as durable as ever and have been stuck to my pedals since I put them on.

While not marketed as a full on downhill shoe, I have worn them for all days in the bike park so far & for BMX racing and they have been very comfortable, with absolutely no foot fatigue. They might be the cleanest looking pair of Five Tens that I have seen. My wife actually confused them for non riding shoes and suggested that I wear them out one night.

Fit of the Freerider Pro is spot on for my foot wich is 10.5 but a bit on the wider size. People with narrow feet might need adjust foot beds for the best fit.

We haven’t had a lot of rain so far since the bike park has opened up, so I can’t speak to water resistance, but with the venting holes on the toebox, I don’t think a couple splashes are going to bother you, but could have a chance of getting a soaker if the puddle is big enough.

Website: http://www.fiveten.com

Price as tested: $150 USD

Colourways: Red/Black, Night/Navy, Eqt Blue, Light Granite.

