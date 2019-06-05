Adidas branches out into Danny MacAskill.

The 33-year-old’s newest video showcases both Danny’s trails and enduro mountain biking skills – each of which merge to create a highly entertaining and creative edit.

This is Danny’s next video on his own YouTube channel and celebrates him joining the wider adidas family after having been partnered with Five Ten for almost a decade. Similar as to Danny’s riding in both urban and mountain landscapes, adidas also seamlessly transitions between both environments making adidas Outdoor a perfect partner.

“I have been wearing and working with Five Ten for close to a decade now. It doesn’t matter whether I am riding my trials bike through the streets of Edinburgh and Glasgow or exploring local trails in Scotland or other trails around the world on my enduro bike, grip on the pedals is always very important to me. I am stoked to expand the relationship by joining the adidas team for both my apparel and footwear from now on.” – Danny MacAskill

Danny’s shoe of choice in the video is the new Sleuth DLX, the perfect representation of the collaboration between Five Ten and adidas. It’s urban style and sleek casual silhouette inspired from the adidas classics that performs well on trails, pump tracks, and in daily life. Featuring Stealth rubber on the outsole for unbeatable grip, the new forefoot cupsole combined with a rear EVA midsole provides more comfort without comprising pedal sensitivity.