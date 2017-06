The movie, TEN, follows racers and crew alike through the best week of their lives as BCBR celebrate their dedication and hard work.

TEN is a feature-length film that celebrates our culture by telling the story of the race both on the dirt and behind the scenes. Sit back, grab a beer, and enjoy - you're going to like this one.

TEN - The BC Bike Race Movie from BC Bike Race on Vimeo.