Brendan Howey goes for 10 with Commencal.

It's been 10 years since Brendan became part of the COMMENCAL family and there have been few riders with whom we’ve written such a long story!

Brendan helped us create history with the birth of COMMENCAL in Canada and back in the day, he was part of our Young Guns Program with Micayla Gatto, Casey Brown, Alex Pro and Remi Gauvin. Still today that would be one hell of a team! We remember those magical videos with Aaron Larocque (2012)