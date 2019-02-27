Chasing Trail. Ep 27 - Farwell Canyon.

The Road Trip. The act of taking the idea of escaping the day-to-day, to go explore and experience new surroundings. KM1919 was no exception. Calvin Huth, Steve Shannon and I had been eager to get out and explore the vast dreamland known as Farwell Canyon. This unique and sought-after zone that was founded and ridden in the early ’90s by the pioneers of freeride mountain biking. Fortunately for us, SCOTT had just released a new, badass, do anything bike – the perfect tool for the trip.



The stars were aligning, emails were sent, and we had a plan to head out west.

The timing on this trip was a little funny. Calvin and myself were down in Utah for Rampage when we realized there was only a small weather window left up North before winter was set to strike. Needless to say, there was a bit of a “road trip” just to get to point A. The day after finals Calvin’s truck was packed, and we left Utah to embark on the mission back to Canada. After a few liters of coffee and approximately 30+ hours driving, we were in the wild, wild west of The Cariboo Chilcotin. Arriving late at night, camp was set up and the beds were hit in preparation for the next days’ adventures.

Farwell is a special place. If you were to toss Alaskan backcountry skiing, and mountain biking into a blender, you’d get a delicious Farwell freeride smoothie. Like skiing, conditions need to be just right out here. If it’s been too sunny and dry the ground firms up and you’re a dead man when you need to slow down. A little bit of rain, and your tires gunk up and stop rolling. Certain lines are also virtually impossible to scope, due to the technical and steep terrain. Last, but not least, you must earn your turns, no shuttles or chairlifts here- “hike a bike baby!”