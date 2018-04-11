Danny goes to Graubünden.

A Scottish and a Swiss mountain biker meet on a trail... What seems to be the beginning of a lame joke, is actually the beginning of a magnificent encounter. You can see what actually happens when mountain bike pros Danny MacAskill and Claudio Caluori meet up in Graubünden, Switzerland, in the new video “Home of Trails”. No summit is too high, no trail is too steep, no gorge is too deep for these two, as they hit the endless trails of the region. Naturally all the action and countless breathtaking views are accompanied by the witty commentating of Downhill World Cup POV star Caluori as he shows MacAskill around his home region:

The world of mountain biking would be unimaginable without these two: Danny MacAskill is not only widely known for his stunning street trials videos, but has also thrilled millions of fans on YouTube with his mountain bike skills as well. Claudio Caluori has made a name for himself with his fast-paced, eccentric POV runs during the Mountain Bike World Cup. This new video brings these two characters together and shows them discovering Claudio’s “Home of Trails”.

“Scottish lines” in the Swiss mountains

Caluori shows the Scot a portion of the 17,000 kilometers / 10,500 miles of trails available in the five bike destinations in Graubünden: no matter whether they hit the trails in Arosa Lenzerheide, Davos Klosters, Engadin St. Moritz, Flims or Scuol Samnaun Val Müstair, both enjoy every minute they spend on their bikes to the fullest. The tour starts at the summit of Piz Nair, where Danny waits for his enthusiastic tour guide at 3,000m / 9,842ft a.s.l. Claudio challenges Danny on the diverse trails of each destination, but Danny surprises the Swiss rider with a few cheeky “Scottish lines” on both dirt and brickwork as they make their way through the region.

Follow the tire tracks of Danny and Claudio

Graubünden is one of the most attractive mountain bike regions in the world. Thanks to its 1,000 summits, 615 lakes, 150 valleys and three different spoken languages this part of the Swiss mountains is as diverse and spectacular as it can get. The region is the perfect playground for flow seekers, gravity lovers and biking families thanks to the fact that virtually every trail is open to mountain bikers. The thousands of near endless trail kilometers and the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships that will take place in Lenzerheide this September are only two of many highlights this season. You can follow the tire tracks of Danny MacAskill and Claudio Caluori thanks to the “Home of Trails” packages. Additionally the “Home of Trails Road Trip” offers an all-inclusive experience with a private guide, shuttle, accommodation and additional exclusive benefits.