David Cachon goes for a ride in Berlin.

A fun trip with my street bike through the capital of Germany, Berlin.

It all started with some shows at the convention of one of my sponsors, Five Ten, and continued through the streets of this incredible city, famous places like Alexanderplatz, East Side Gallery, Postdamer Platz and many other incredible places to get lost and enjoy. the city. I will also show you the place where rumors tell that the best Kebab in the world is made. Are you traveling with me?