David Cachon goes to Caceres.

Since ancient times water courses served to delimit borders and separate peoples, but beyond this purely administrative demarcation, rivers have helped to unite landscapes and cultures throughout history.

It is at this point where my adventure starts and makes sense. The search for new trails and epic routes where riding a bicycle has led me to the Tajo River, specifically to the Tajo International Park, an environment full of nature, life, light, color and great experiences yet to be discovered. The municipalities that contribute with surface to this Park are located in the southwest of the province of Cáceres and are Alcántara, Brozas, Carbajo, Cedillo, Herrera de Alcántara, Membrío, Salorino, Herreruela, Santiago de Alcántara, Valencia de Alcántara and Zarza la Mayor.