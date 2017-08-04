David Cachon goes to the Pyrenees.

"Without doubt the Pyrenees of Catalonia are a jewel we have in the national geography, if we had to qualify them in some serious way as the gem of incalculable value. Landscapes of film, water, vegetation, gastronomy, activities, good weather and of course: mountain bike of the highest quality "David Cachón

In our particular adventure we have entered two magical areas: the Val d'Aran and La Cerdanya. Despite being located both areas in the Pyrenees are very different from each other, each one is able to draw our attention and to attract us by their own particular merits and charms.