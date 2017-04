Wondering how to be a "good" mountain biker on and off the bike? Here are some tips for you from David Cachon.

It is your decision to follow these guidelines or not to. But in order to preserve your relationship with your family, girlfriend, wife, fellow riders or others you probably want to practice them at home and in the saddle. However, if you don't heed that advice, you better be prepared to assume the consequences of not being a "good" mountain biker.