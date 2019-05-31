Ft. William Race weekend! Course preview from Gee.

The UCI Downhill World Cup returns to the formidable Fort William!

>The highlands of Scotland are home to the most iconic course in Downhill MTB history. After a dramatic 2018 race here, the world's best DH racers were keen to return to Fort Bill, but it was short lived as the clouds soon formed! Rooty, rocky and all out rowdy, this track is no joke. Gee Atherton puts it to the test with the first course preview of this season.