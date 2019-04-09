it's Bernard, so it's worth watching.

Bernard Kerr is now a set-in-stone, annual migrator to the MTB paradise of Queenstown.

After years of filming in the town as well as many others, these clips aren’t anything new, but we think this mash-up replay of some classics and new freshies still does it justice! From Coronet Peak, Dream Track and of course the classic Skyline gondola Bernard shreds his new Phoenix 29er, Mach 5.5... and well, some roller blades... enjoy this fast-paced banger!