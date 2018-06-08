Leogang World Cup this weekend. Let's check out the course.

Austria's premier mountain bike destination hosts a World Cup downhill event for yet another season.

Modifications in recent years to Leogang's Speedster downhill trail have made this course feel less bike park-like, with technical sections just waiting to trip up the downhill elite. 2017 saw a third win for Aaron Gwin, which signalled the start of the form that took him to the overall title. In the Women's race, it was all about Tahnee Seagrave, as the young British rider took her maiden World Cup win.