New Heights with Anthony Messere.

Over the last decade the level of riding seen at the world's biggest slopestyle events has gone through the roof. Almost every season it feels like there's a new trick or combination that eclipses what came before it. To stay at the top of such a sport requires an incredible amount of training that puts both bike and body on the line.

Anthony Messere is one of the biggest names in slopestyle and is from Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. Red Bull recently sent acclaimed filmer Rupert Walker to nearby Abbotsford to capture his riding at its very best.

The 21-year old Canadian has been shredding slopes since he was 10, and in 2011, at the age of 15, he broke through into the professional world of mountain biking, after his spectacular 3rd place result at Red Bull Joyride in Whistler. Anthony is undoubtedly one of the best athletes on the Freeride Mountain Bike World Tour, and has been riding in the TOP 12 of the world’s elite for more than five years. With his unbelievable amplitude and his massive trick repertoire, which he is constantly expanding, he continuously takes home top 10 results from the most prestigious competitions worldwide. He is currently 8th in the FMB World Ranking.