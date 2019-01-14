Our favourite Spanish traveler heads to Lisbon for some fun.

Every time I remember Lisbon, there are lots of memories, flavors, smells... stairs and fun trails.

A few months ago I had the opportunity to film this documentary with Kross Bikes'new E-Bike, Soil Boost. Hit the play and follow me through its narrow streets and stairs. Later, if you want, we will drink a coffee and enjoy the cliffs, the ocean and the trails of Sintra and Cascais.