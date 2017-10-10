Pompon est plus rapide que moi.

These two races had completely different challenges...

In Val di Sole Myriam had to defend her World Cup lead and it was a very stressful week for the whole team. Even though she crashed during her qualifying run, she stayed focused until the end and did what she had to do in finals - a clean run, crossing the line in the lead!

When she pulled it off we all exploded with excitement and watching the video still gives us goose bumps every single time!

Two weeks later the crew flew to Cairns. Jungle, kangaroos and crocodiles... You definitely know you’re in Australia!

Pompon was super motivated; she was having fun on track and knew it everything was for the taking. She had already wrapped up an amazing WC season and anything more would be a bonus.

By now, you may know how the story materialised but in short, she came second and finished her season, super stoked, with a silver medal!