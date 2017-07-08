Qualifying is over at the Megavalanche - Alpe d’Huez.

It looks like the MEGAVALANCHE - Alpe d’Huez is running fast.

Full qualifying results here:

Dimitri Tordo - BH Miranda Racing Team - 2nd from wave 1 - 16:54

Kilian Bron - Team Sunn - 3rd from wave 2 - 16:59

Liam Moynihan - Bluegrass - 2nd from wave 3 - 16:39

Thomas Lapeyrie - Team Sunn - 1st from wave 5 - 16:15

Jose Borges - BH Miranda Racing Team - 1st from wave 6 - 16:58

Karim Amour - BH Miranda Racing Team - 2nd from wave 8 - 16:57

Isabeau Courdurier - Team Sunn - 4th from ladies wave - 19:28

In addition, Isabeau Courdurier won few hours ago the MEGA LADIES!! Karim Amour finished 5th to the MEGA E-Bike. Congratulations!

We are looking forward to see an amazing race on Sunday. Stayed tuned next week for our full recap of the Megavalanche Alpe d'Huez.