Sina Frei and Northwave do an encore at Marlene Südtirol Sunshine Race.

Sina Frei of Ghost Factory Racing Team - entirely supplied with Northwave Ghost Pro shoes - claimed a prestigious success at HC event Marlene Südtirol Sunshine Race in Nals (Bozen, Northern Italy), stage 2 of Internazionali d’Italia Series, the most important Italian Cross Country circuit, supported by Northwave as main partner and official jersey supplier.

For the second edition in a row, the former U23 World Champion smashed her rivals along the tough Sudtirolean circuit, preceding Dutch Anne Tauber and Ukrainian Yana Belomoina, on Sunday April 14th. Three more Northwave and Ghost athletes, Dutch Anne Terpstra, Austrian Lisa Pasteiner and Magyar Barbara Benko, took fourth, fifth and sixth respectively. Internazionali d’Italia Series’ defending champion, Northwave’s Marika Tovo, finished ninth.



Northwave supports Internazionali d’Italia Series for the third edition in a row, designing the leaders jersey with its Custom Project - the special programme for the customized apparel: “Performance Ultralight” model for men and “Pro Jersey Woman” for women.



Both models are characterized by excellent breathability. The dotted-gripping raw cut sleeves ensure perfect wearability, whilst reflecting inserts placed on the back are set to provide visibility even in low-light conditions. The “Performance Ultralight” jerseys are characterized by a 3D construction, delivering new levels of comfort and breathability.



Northwave celebrated another important win in Swiss Bike Cup’s stage 2 in Buchs (Switzerland) with home rider Ramona Forchini. The 24-year-old born in Wattfill preceded Jolanda Neff and German Ronja Eibl. Forchini leads the overall ranking with 180 points, ahead of two more Northwave athletes of Team Thömus RN Swiss Bike, the U23 World Champion Alessandra Keller (158) and Kathrin Stirnemann (152).



In the Elite Men’s race, Northwave stepped on the podium with Mathias Flückiger (Team Thömus RN Swiss Bike), second on the finish line behind the European Champion Lars Forster; third place for Florian Vogel. Flückiger consolidated the overall leadership with 180 points, preceding Frenchman Titouan Carod (140) and Reto Indergand