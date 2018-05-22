Syndicate 2018: Episode 1.

Hit the link for 2018's first episode of our behind-the-scenes web series that steps inside the pits of The Syndicate World Cup DH team.

Dinoshaw lurking, Jordi eyerolling, Greg puzzling, and Loris beatboxing until his suspension feels just right. Sit down with a cup of coffee (or tea, or beer), and clear out the offseason with us.

Things kick off in Windrock with some FOX testing, a Pro GRT race, and a side by side of mud pies, then we head over to Croatia for the first World Cup of the season on a track so rocky Steve Peat's content to leave it to the youngsters.