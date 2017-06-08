The Region of Murcia, Mountain Biking in the Costa Cálida

The Region of Murcia is an authentic paradise in its entirety with an incredible diversity of natural wonders. Its traditions and culture that shelter it could place it among the best tourism spots in the world. But if we add to it the stable moderate weather that offers 300 days of sunshine, 19ºc average temperature, 7 regional parks, 19 natural areas, more than 100 trails (PR), 9 trails (GR) and routes certified by IMBA all we can only do is scrawl our names where it says: sign here and pack our bags!

A Special Place

On this journey through the region of Murcia I returned to meet old friends and paths that reminded me strongly of my past trips here. As I allowed myself to relive those memories I thought that perhaps time had made them more epic or intense in some way. But when my wheels returned to tread the paths of Sierra Espuña, Mazarrón, Murcia ... I realized that it was not my memory playing tricks on me; it was real.

About the Bike

The Region of Murcia has all the qualities necessary to be an ideal cycling destination. During colder seasons it maintains a great temperature for outdoor activities. Its infrastructure and services offer enough to adapt to all levels and types of riding.

Between its routes and zones that are more specific to Mountain Biking they recommend these:

- Northwest Greenway

Is an old railway line that links Murcia with Caravaca de la Cruz and stretches along 80 kilometers. The route has been maintained since 1998 and is made of asphalt and compacted gravel to make the ride enjoyable. You will roll through many unusual landscapes such as the rare "badlands" mountains with large pine trees and a rich monumental heritage. Along the journey you have 9 hostels available that can provide you with accommodations and food. Soon 3 new routes will also be available: Campo de Cartagena, Mazarrón and Xixarra.

If you like to get to know the local food I recommend the strong roasts, baked meats with potatoes, "empedrao", rice with cod, stews of spinach, migas, bonito with pickled, stuffed squid, pork loin, pork handles and michirones .

- Espubike Challenge

One of the most original riding challenges is the complete Espubike tour. You start out by registering online and receiving a “passport” and at special points along the route you get it stamped. If you complete your passport with all of the stamps you will be presented with a jersey designed specifically by Espubike. Remember that there are four sections with the departure and arrival in Berro and it includes 146 kilometers of riding along with 4,300 meters of climbing so it will take some real effort!.

Among the wonders of this area you will enjoy views of the Strait of Agualeja or discover the wells of snow ( which were used as refrigerators hundreds of years ago). If what you like is to delight the palate the rice with rabbit or the stew with meatballs will leave you wanting more.

- IMBA routes in Mazarrón

This municipality has two mountain bike routes (MTB) along the Murcian coastline that are approved by the IMBA (International Mountain Bicycling Association). Both have a BTT Center. The first one is the Route of the Partridge (44,7 Km) which is a loop that runs 420 m of up and down fun riding. The second is the Calas Route (48.9 km) which is another loop of great riding.

The local gardens and sea inspire the local gastronomy with exquisite tomatoes and salted fish, steak, mojama, tuna and bonito. Monkfish or grouper to mazarronera, ajotomate, hake meatballs and moragas de sardines are the most outstanding dishes. Although rice and lobster, noodles with bonito, casserole empana, talvina or lecha are the best if you ask my taste buds..