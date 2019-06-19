Tomas Lemonine has been working on a little video.

The second stop of the Crankworx World Tour provided the goods as the elite of mountain biking descended onto Austria’s Innsbruck for a spectacular battle of speed, style and skill.

One rider once again stood out as an all-round-talent. Frenchman Tomas Lemoine, known for his unique style, once again tackled a whole variety of disciplines and continued to prove, that his bike skills aren’t reserved for Slopestyle. ‘Lil Moine’ however isn’t limiting his creativity and passion to contest runs, as his spectacular new edit, which is now available on YouTube, sets out to prove. Canyon’s “Shred City” combines Lemoine’s love for mountain bikes, music and weird pants and it’s a banger.