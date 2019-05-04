Video time with Brendan Howey!

Brendan Howey, our most faithful of freeriders, took advantage of some free time to shoot a video at home on the Sunshine Coast in BC. It’s a track he made himself and his friend and well-known videographer Scott Secco was there to document it. Here’s what they had to say...

"The idea for me was to shoot some of my favourite spots at home, here on the Sunshine Coast. We were thrown quite the contrast in weather but I think it worked out in our favour being in and out of the woods. I’m lucky to get to work with a perfectionist like Secco, it shows in every shot and always makes the hiking worth it." Brendan HOWEY.