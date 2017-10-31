What happens when your mentors are Strand & Barelli?

The RDT Program, managed by Katrina Strand and supervised by the professionalism and good humour of Yoann Barelli, could only be a success.

The structure accompanies young riders from 13 to 18 years old, bringing all the experience and logistical support necessary for their progression. The team's partners allow young people to ride with real racing machines.

For the last two years, these young guys have been benefitting from the program and reaping the rewards/results around Canada.