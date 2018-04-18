WSSF Intersection people’s choice winner. Blonde Highlights.
Chris Armstrong
| Apr 18, 2018 |
"Blonde Highlights" is a film about a group of ladies from the interior of British Colombia, Canada known for slaying big lines, smashing beers and not giving a heck. These ladies convened in Whistler BC for World Ski and Snowboard Festival "Intersection". They were required to film and edit within 7 days all within 100 km of Whistler. Awarded Peoples choice award at intersection 2018.
Copyright © 2005-2018 Whistlermountainbike.com. All Rights Reserved.